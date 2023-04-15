Teachers and school district employees approached school board members this week with a detailed plan for a simple request: more money.
School board members will weigh and decide on that proposal at their next meeting. While doing so, it’s important they consider the pros and cons of the ask, as they surely will, before ultimately settling on the right thing to do: Pay the teachers and be thankful to have teachers to pay.
Teachers have asked the district for a $1,500 base salary increase, bumping them up to $51,000 starting pay. Other district employees want a 3% raise, which they say is comparable to a $1,500 bump. They also want an extra year of experience added to their pay ladders, which when combined with the raises, would put the district out an extra $4.65 million.
That’s nothing to be dismissive of and a lot to commit to.
Unfortunately, solving the issue of finding and keeping teachers in the district might cost that much — and maybe even more long-term.
The current starting salary of $49,500 puts the district somewhere near the middle of the pack statewide and below the $50,000 threshold a number of Wyoming districts have had to step above in recent years. That’s not to mention the competition Wyoming districts face from surrounding states eager to tap into the Cowboy State’s limited teacher pipeline.
After staying flat the year before, Campbell County teachers got a $500 raise and other experience boosts for the current school year that cost the district about $2.6 million.
Back in 1992, a teacher in Campbell County started at a $20,000 salary. That slowly increased to $29,000 by 2005-06. Then the district took a big step forward, making the leap up to $40,000 the next year. But over the past 15 years or so, the salaries have only gradually increased by less than $10,000 total.
A one-time spike like the one seen almost 20 years ago is unreasonable to expect, if not impossible to pull off. Especially in a political climate where state lawmakers have picked on the outsized portion of the state’s revenue pie — like mincemeat at Thanksgiving — dedicated to education.
Fortunately in the most recent legislative session, due to conservative budgeting and an unexpected windfall, lawmakers freed up more dollars to help out Wyoming’s schools.
In Campbell County, that budget adjustment should give the district an extra $6.1 million, not to play with, but to carefully dole out. It just happens that in this case, the meticulous accounting is as simple as throwing as much of that money as you can at teachers and wishing you could give them even more.
Teaching’s a noble profession, as is often said, and it’s been tested by a charged political climate on top of years of pandemic-related challenges. Given the spate of school shooting threats nationally and in our own community, it may also have become a more dangerous profession — or one with a heavier mental burden, to say the least.
Teacher salaries are barely competitive with many other career paths as it is, especially in Campbell County, where it’s not uncommon to find higher paying jobs that don’t require a four-year college degree. At this rate, the salaries stand to compete even less in time.
Teaching has historically been a reliable and stable middle-class career. On top of providing for a modest family, the profession has been a way of paying forward to the community, whether it’s the one that raised the teacher or the one that raises the teacher’s kids.
The latter point still holds true. But the gap between a teacher’s salary and what’s considered a livable income has grown.
If the goal is to recruit and retain teachers, it starts with cutting into that gap by upping their pay.
