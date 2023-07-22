There’s no better time than the week of the National High School Finals Rodeo to begin mulling over the pros, cons and unknowns about the prospect of building a new indoor rodeo arena at Cam-plex.
At the same time, there may not be a worse time than the week of the national finals to make up your mind one way or the other.
The decision will have to be made soon whether to meet the National High School Rodeo Association’s expectations of moving their events fully indoors starting in 2030.
That decision will likely come down to Campbell County voters by way of a capital facilities tax on a ballot next year, either in the general election or possibly a special election.
Luckily, we have time to learn more and make an informed decision. As it is, there’s plenty left unknown.
What we know is that the rodeo association wants two fully enclosed indoor rodeo arenas for its competitors to use and appears, for now, willing to offer a 10-year commitment in exchange for that facility. From what it sounds like, the master planning process at Cam-plex is drafting up a facility with two side-by-side arenas.
One arena would be a 5,000-seat fully indoor arena while the other would effectively be indoor and outdoor, with less seating, a dirt arena floor and less bells and whistles than its 5,000-seat neighbor.
The biggest question remains the most unclear: How much will it cost?
No one has given a firm answer and it sounds like it’s too soon to make a prediction, depending on a number of variables. But estimates and ballpark-hypotheticals suggest it could cost $100 million, give or take.
That’s not counting the operational costs of running and maintaining it, which will add another unknown expense that likely falls to the City Council and County Commission to figure out, as Cam-plex’s funding entities.
Then there’s the question of what events a new arena would draw to town. Officials have said that while the rodeo association’s ultimatum has spurred talks of a new arena, plans for a new arena are being made with the best interest of Gillette, not necessarily the high school finals, in mind.
Maybe it’s less a question of what events the new arena will draw than it is of whether the new arena will spark enough economic impact and improved quality of life to justify its cost.
With one hopeful suitor clearly interested in renting out this hypothetical arena, it raises another question: How much economic impact does the National High School Finals Rodeo actually bring to Gillette, Campbell County and Wyoming?
An economic impact study from the 2021 NHSFR in Lincoln, Nebraska, estimated nearly an $18 million statewide impact, including almost $17 million within the county it was hosted, generating about $1.5 million in state and local tax revenue.
That study is better to have than not, but Gillette and Campbell County will need their own study that gives them a number they can rely on — not one they want to make a case for or against the arena, but a true reflection of the economics of the rodeo.
Then it’s a matter of whether that impact justifies the cost of building and maintaining an arena for decades to come.
It’s an exciting proposition and one full of holes and question marks from the public standpoint — for now. It’s also too soon to make up your mind for or against it, one way or the other.
Hopefully those answers begin trickling in soon, and well in advance of a public vote.
