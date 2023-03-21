Citizens are very concerned about this constant raising of city utilities. The first problem is that the city government is using utilities to raise revenue and that is wrong!
They are basically taxing the city residents who already voted for the 1% tax. This needs to stop. The City of Gillette needs to contract our utilities (electric/water) out to private companies so “We the People” have a choice in who and how much we pay for our utilities. These proposed hikes are not what the numbers suggest because what your increase will be is determined by what your average utility payment is. For example, if your bill is between $300-500 per month a 6% increase per year for THREE years is a big jump! We could be paying an estimated $54 to $90 more per month when it’s all said and done. Enough is enough!
