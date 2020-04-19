KUDOS TO OUR local governments for recognizing people’s needs during this pandemic and trying to do what they can to help mitigate hardships.
The Campbell County commissioners decided to open the landfill twice a month on Saturdays so that people can get rid of accumulated stuff. By doing so, they ensured that less trash will be littered along the sides of roads that will have to be collected later.
Many people have used their down time during the COVID-19 shutdown to clean out closets, do a few maintenance projects, muck out the garage and do spring yardwork — all of which can mean more garbage than can fit in a dumpster. It’s irresponsible of people to dump those items along roadsides, but they do — especially if they have no alternative with the landfill is closed most days because of the coronavirus shutdown.
It is compounded by another casualty in the shutdown: the postponement of the city’s Drive and Drop program, which has given residents the opportunity to toss items over three weekends in April and May.
The county recognized that dilemma and decided to help in a small way by allowing the landfill to open twice a month. The lines at the landfill on Saturday were a testament to the county seeing a need and meeting it. Maybe those long lines indicate more days would be welcomed by the public as long as all social distancing and safety precautions were met.
Likewise, the Gillette City Council has suggested delaying increases of its water and sewer rates for two months. The increases, which still face final approval Tuesday, were scheduled to take effect May 1, raising the average household utility bill by $5.14 a month.
Councilman Tim Carsrud suggested delaying that increase by six months because “there is no doubt there are a lot of people hurting,” he said.
In the end, the council agreed on second reading that it be delayed until July 1, a date that can be re-examined then. If the situation with COVID-19 and low energy prices continues into the summer, it could push back the implementation date.
It’s a reasonable approach and given other indications like unemployment rates and long lines Saturday at the Wyoming Food Bank’s food distribution, every little bit helps.
AMONG THE INDICATIONS that planning for this pandemic was anemic at best were photos of fields of vegetables rotting in the Florida sun and of dairy farmers in Wisconsin dumping milk.
Food banks across the country are unable to provide enough food to people, produce aisles at grocery stores are seldom full and people are going hungry, yet food is wasted. It makes no sense.
Gathering dust on some shelf in Washington must be a plan for a pandemic. That plan had to foresee food distribution and production as a key to surviving. One doesn’t need to be an emergency management expert to know that there are only a few things that people need to survive. We already can see that Washington, D.C., had no good plan for keeping hospitals stocked with basic supplies as they needed to be. It’s more and more evident that leaders also had no good plan for protecting farmers and ranchers and their crops.
The waste is a product of shutting down huge consumers of those foods. Milk in Wisconsin went to schools to feed children and was packaged in huge plastic bags. No schools, no need for those huge bags.
Zucchini and beans left rotting in the fields in Florida was supposed to go the restaurants in the area, particularly those at theme parks that are now closed. No Disney World, no sauteed veggies on thousands of plates.
But certainly there should have been some emergency plan to ensure that Americans don’t go hungry, food is not wasted and farmers don’t go bankrupt because of something out of their control. Americans are industrious and ingenious. Next time, we should do better.
