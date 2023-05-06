The Gillette City Council took public comment on a proposed hate crime law this week accompanied by a predictable series of histrionics. The first reading narrowly passed a 4-3 vote, but not before a procession of grievances were aired.
The words spoken and views shared indicate this is a more complicated subject than one would think. What does that say about Gillette, that we can’t even agree to oppose hate crimes?
One former lawmaker, who claimed to have read and not understood the proposed law, questioned if under its restrictions, his own speech would make him a criminal. One currently elected official — if you count the cemetery board — wore a blue dress and rainbow wig while making a similar point that fell even flatter, despite his time spent on costume and makeup.
Their performative comments and many others for and against the law in question were formed on a flawed assumption: that speech alone would criminalize residents under the law.
Let’s get this clear. The law does not pertain to speech alone.
First, for the law — a city ordinance — to apply, it would require a crime to occur in violation of one of the many other criminal laws that have existed for ages. For those who spoke out this week, from the reasonable to the extreme, the law would have no bearing on them and their freedom of speech. (In fact, similar laws exist in 48 states and all like-sized Wyoming cities. They’ve been challenged in higher courts and upheld.)
Once the crime is established, it becomes a question of whether it was committed with malicious intent, such as hate, discrimination or bias. The language uses broad qualifiers of race, religion, etc., meaning that hate-driven crimes against all races, religions, etc. would be protected.
Comments — including prepared ones spoken by our mayor who voted against it — claiming that the law would not police all residents equally, were as untrue then as they are now.
To think hate hasn’t motivated real crimes is a privilege reserved for those who have never experienced it, or lack the empathy to acknowledge that it has happened before and will again — in Gillette and every other community in this country.
Proving or even suspecting strongly enough to charge someone with malicious intent is an incredibly high bar. When it does apply, it would likely be in the most egregious and irrefutable cases.
One problem is that when it comes to concrete statistics of hate crimes in Gillette, scrupulously investigated and gathered by our local police force, there currently isn’t a body of evidence to reference. That’s because they haven’t been able to track applicable instances without such a law in place.
In most cases, hate-motivated assault would be logged as an assault. Hate-motivated property destruction is simply property destruction.
For that reason, some see the law as redundant. The current city laws already address the more tangible crimes in question, right? Why specify for hate?
Those are fair questions. But instead, why not view it as another tool at our police force’s disposal? Why not respect their discretion to uphold a hate crime law as they do every other law that hasn’t caused public uproar?
For those prepared to answer those rhetorical questions, your response likely has something to do with woke politics, leftist agendas or some other phrase learned from cable news or the dregs of the internet.
Have corporations leveraged social justice issues and other fashionable causes in cringe-inducing and at times exploitative ways? Let’s just say, if you gave truth serum to shareholders of Nike, Disney and Anheuser-Busch, to name a few, they might have some marketing campaigns they’d like to walk back.
But is that what’s going on in our community? It’s beyond a far reach to see it that way.
This is a move made with economic development in mind as much, or more, than law enforcement. But it’s also a move based in decency, fairness and equality. It’s disheartening to see the mental gymnastics some are maneuvering to see it as something else.
It’s true that the law is probably more symbolic than it is substantive, but it’s not a symbol of woke practices coming to riot and loot your vision of Gillette away. It’s a symbol to the rest of the state, and country, that Gillette is a welcoming community that wants to proactively prove it.
What’s so wrong with that?
People like to talk about economic development while doing nothing about it. Of course, there’s no button to press that will replace fossil fuels and the prosperity they’ve given this community and state. If there is, it’s certainly not this local hate crime law. But passing it is a step in the right direction, and it’s better than doing nothing while the rest of the world continues weaning itself off of thermal coal.
This law alone will not materially change the future of Campbell County and the city of Gillette. But when considering the upside — that it sends a positive message to the rest of the state and can punish legitimate crimes — measured against the virtually nonexistent downside, it’s confounding to see the opposition it’s faced.
There are two readings left before it’s decided on. This should have been an easy win for Gillette. Instead, it’s reinforcing the negative assumptions those on the outside hold.
What does that say about Gillette?
