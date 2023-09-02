When you look past the distractions and through the negativity that seems to shroud more things than not in parts of today’s world, you notice how much good there is still out there.
A couple of perfect examples came to our attention recently and serve as reminders of the moments that matter most in this community.
First, a call came to our newsroom last week from a woman who wanted the community to know all about her accidental, unlikely and hope-affirming stop in Gillette.
Beth and Vernon Jackson have driven through Gillette from Brunswick, Georgia, on their way to Ekalaka, Montana, for each of their 54 years of marriage. When they made the trip a couple of weeks back, they ran into some trouble.
After filling up in Gillette, their truck died on them.
Luckily, a recent Campbell County High School graduate, Adam Wood, was passing by and stopped to help. Not only did he diagnose their problem — a faulty alternator — but within a matter of hours, he helped them find the right part and repaired their truck himself.
The Jacksons were back on the road and made it to Ekalaka later that day.
The News Record’s Jonathan Gallardo wrote a story about the Jacksons’ experience and gratefulness that published online and in print Tuesday.
Not long after receiving that call from Beth Jackson, a letter came through our doors from Jeanne Shepherd.
Shepherd, who lives in Crook County and once upon a time donated enough toward building the Hospice House that they named a wing of the facility after herself and her late husband Raymond, dropped off a letter detailing a slew of people who helped her while she was locked out of her truck parked outside Don’s Supermarket.
A procession of folks — a store clerk, police officer, shoppers passing by, a locksmith — all helped her when she found herself in a jam. She even got a free ice cream bar out of it when one fellow walking from the store with groceries in hand noticed her troubles, opened up a package and handed her a dessert (her letter ran Aug. 29 and a more detailed follow up is scheduled to appear Tuesday).
The people who call Gillette home do so for a reason. They know the warmth and community kinship that exists here. Despite whatever political divides or disagreements may exist, this is a town of neighbors. It’s a town where a helping hand is rarely expected but always what you find when in a pinch.
Very clear reminders of that community spirit landed through our doors and straight to your mailboxes. But there are many more examples of that genuine, human kindness that go unheralded.
Those may be moments that are at times taken for granted, but deep down, they’re the moments that make this town all that it is.
(2) comments
This article reminds me of the great American author, Thornton Wilder who, in 1938, wrote "Our Town". Although a fictional account of a New England town at the turn of the 20th century, many of the themes expressed in the play can be seen in the article written by our editor. Principally, the life lesson of helping others. People appreciate being welcomed and valued. Being active citizens of our Gillette ("Our Town") makes us happy to live in this magnificent community.
Love this Jake!!! A few rotten apples don’t spoil the entire bushel!!!
