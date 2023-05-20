There’s no shortage of thoughts and feelings floating in your head and in your words when you try to describe what it means to graduate from high school.
Not the literal diploma-in-hand meaning, but the deeper sense of meaning that graduates of any era are wont to indulge in. The experience is singular to each graduate, the lives they’ve lived and the obstacles they’ve overcome. But there’s also something universal about it.
In that, graduation is one of life’s great contradictions. It can mean everything and nothing, but mostly, everything.
In their own ways, the graduates from Campbell County, Thunder Basin and Westwood high schools will have their own mix of emotions to sort through by the end of this graduation weekend.
While doing so, they’ll come across the hypocrisy so inherent and unavoidable in life, as well as the good that comes from those contradictions.
For instance, they’ll see how graduating can be an accomplishment and a demotion. You make it to the top of the secondary school food chain and your reward is to start over at the bottom of another hierarchy, whether that’s in college, career or otherwise.
Graduation is also a reminder that the end is not the end, that it’s a new beginning, no matter how eye-rolling and cliche it is to be told that. Understanding that is itself a reminder of the wisdom at the root of most sayings that lose meaning in time while retaining their truth.
In the minutes and years before and after crossing the stage are moments of joy and fear, elation and uncertainty, beauty and sadness. There are so many conflicting feelings, memories, reliefs and regrets that no AP class or vocational program can prepare you for.
For that day, you’re as accomplished and independent as you’ve likely ever been, but also fundamentally unchanged from who you were that morning, and will be the next. Whether you’re walking the stage this weekend or did so long ago, graduation is momentous for some and just another moment for others.
Regardless, it’s a time for perspective — to look forward and look back. In one direction, the unchangeable past. In the other, the unknowable future. There are only so many milestones in life that provide that level of muddled clarity.
Who you are that day will always be the person you were the day you graduate. That can either mean everything or nothing when it comes to who you will become.
Graduation is a new beginning and a definitive end.
For that reason, much like the high school years before and whatever comes of the years that follow, it’s what you make of it.
It’s a time for perspective and contradiction. It’s life.
