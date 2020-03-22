It was unavoidable that Campbell County would end up with a case of the novel coronavirus. As much wishful thinking that we might do, the odds were stacked against it.
What we must work to prevent now is that those who die from it are kept to a minimum because each of us does what we can to prevent the virus from spreading to those who are most vulnerable.
The past two weeks have seen much change — much more than the community at large has ever had to deal with. The tragedy of 9/11 played out over hours, days and then weeks, but it did not demand heroic efforts of every hospital across the nation. It did not close down almost every business, it did not turn grocery stores into ground zero and their workers into unsung heroes. And it did not force families and friends apart. Indeed, during the aftermath of 9/11, communities came together, physically as well as mentally, unlike the social isolation that is important today.
A former News Record reporter Dan Haley, who later was editorial page editor at The Denver Post, opined about the state of our country. His opinion is worth repeating:
“What a crazy week. Oil prices cratered, the stock market took more turns than the Mister Twister, Tom Hanks got coronavirus, the NBA, NHL and NCAA called it quits, Disneyland closed, ski areas are shutting down, schools are out, businesses are shuttering, Catholic Mass was canceled here and in Italy for the first time since the Emperor legalized Christianity (!) in 313 A.D. ... and we’re just getting started. No wonder people are panicking.
“Part of the problem, I think, is we don’t know who to trust or what to believe. Our institutions have been torn down. We live in a world without adults, and have for quite some time, and we are just now seeing its effects. While we work and raise our families, we expect our political leaders to be watching out for what we can’t see and to prepare for coming threats — whether missiles or viruses. Instead, they bicker, tear each other down and act like children.
“We think small and tally wins on a partisan scorecard. When faced with adversity, we panic. Our country hasn’t been asked to truly sacrifice in generations. We’ve been fortunate in that regard, but it’s left us unprepared for sacrifice. So we raid store shelves of toilet paper, like children.
“We don’t know who to believe either, which can be unsettling. Walter Cronkite once told us the way it was and, by and large, we believed him. Now, media is diffuse. We get medical and science information from memes made by some knucklehead on his phone. So we panic. We dismiss other claims or stories because our feelings already have been validated by MSNBC or FOX or a meme.
“When the world panics, let’s stay calm. Let’s use logic and facts and reason to make decisions. Let’s listen to medical experts and check our media sources. Let’s control what we can control. Let’s help those who need help. Let’s applaud our leaders who make rational decisions, regardless of party. And before you know it, we’ll be able to get back to sniping at each other over meaningless things. Or, instead, maybe we can set out to fix things for the better.
“Stay calm and stay strong, friends.”
(0) comments
