Hats off to those who navigated the ruckus and landed on the right decision to use geofencing technology to track economic impact in our community.
That must be as strange to read as it is to write. Such is the world we live in.
When it came down to it, the folks in charge aired their plans out in public and took the backlash on the chin. Then they took time to consider what the community had to say and voted on whether to reconsider the issue.
Ultimately, they decided to follow through with their initial decision, which doubled as the right choice.
This began when a Utah company was hired to gather anonymous geolocation and credit card data from people in Campbell County during the National High School Finals Rodeo this summer.
Using invisible barriers surrounding Campbell County, Cam-plex and a number of businesses in town, the company will be able to tell the local Visitors Center where visitors are coming from, where they travel while in town and where they spend money.
The data points are collected from cellphones and credit cards. That information is made anonymous and supposedly unable to identify anyone individually.
If all goes according to plan, it will give us a better sense of the actual economic impact any event, large or small, brings with them.
The Lodging Tax Board members could have kept this technology tight-lipped, but instead did right by the community and explained their decision and reasoning.
The technology is not just for the national rodeo. It can also measure tangible impact from events like the International Pathfinders Camporee, which is expected to bring $25 million of economic impact, despite how nebulous proving that number can be.
When the public caught wind, there was of course uproar, and understandably so.
But as invasive as it all sounds, and as invasive as it is, it’s a reality we’re all complicit in by carrying the internet in our pockets and swiping cards instead of spending cash.
That doesn’t make it better, but neither would the Visitors Center ignoring it as an option. The data is being tracked anyways, and the economic impact of these upcoming events will be too.
The hope is that the new, dystopian method will work more precisely than the age-old methods.
Who knows, maybe these data-driven results will prove just as questionable as other unconvincing methods. Or maybe the results will tell us more about the real economic ramifications of these events. In turn, maybe that can meaningfully influence decision-making on whether they’re worth future investment to bring them back.
When preparing for an event on the scale of Camporee and considering whether to build an indoor rodeo arena at Cam-plex — the more information, the better.
Good for the Lodging Tax Board members and county commissioners who took the time to question the new technology, learn about its pros and cons, and ultimately make the right decision.
Even in the face of well-meaning, but unreasonable public backlash. Even in support of invasive, but important technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.