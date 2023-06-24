Thumbs down: Campbell County Commissioners took an arbitrarily mixed approach to reshaping their public boards when they made their appointments this week.
While many of the appointments fly under the radar and are for less consequential positions, two of the more active boards of late, the Campbell County Public Library Board and Land Board, each were met with different approaches.
Sage Bear, who currently chairs the library board, was reappointed to a three-year term on the heels of another installment in what has been a recurring series of controversies and snafus.
The three newest commissioners had the ability to vote in a fresh face and break up the voting block that most recently was on the receiving end of flak from a number of employees who spoke out against the board members. Instead, two of the three went with the known commodity, apparently with little consideration for the library employees’ pleas for change, and knowing that many in the public align with the librarians’ gripes.
While the hold-steady approach was applied to the board under the most turmoil and in need of change, the one charged with arguably the most economic consequence, the land board, saw three of its members turnover, including chairman Darin Edmonds.
It’s no secret there have been some on the commission who wanted Edmonds out. This time last year, commissioners Del Shelstad and Bob Maul — ironically, before the latter became a land board member who was not reappointed — asked Edmonds to step down. Edmonds declined that request, he told the News Record at the time.
Since then, the board and Cam-plex have moved forward productively. Now the long-term projects for Cam-plex are becoming more and more near-term.
The second leg of back-to-back National High School Finals Rodeos begins in less than a month. More than 50,000 people are touching down for the International Pathfinders Camporee in just over a year. The master planning process, once the subject of debate, is expected to wrap up by the end of this summer.
A number of tangible milestones for Cam-plex have been reached or are within reach, making the case for more stability on its governing board, yet three of its members lost their appointments and the rest were rewarded with having to move forward with almost half of its membership in training.
This isn’t to cast doubt on the ability of those who were chosen — the three newest members may do just fine. This is questioning the logic of reshaping the board that’s making the most of a more complicated situation, while standing by a board that’s making a mess of a situation that should be so simple.
Thumbs up: Despite the rain’s best efforts, this week kicked off the summer concert series at Mount Pisgah Cemetery and downtown Gillette. Meanwhile, with Fourth of July festivities right around the corner, the community got word this week that the annual parade will be complemented by a U.S. Air Force flyover.
The free six weeks of summer concerts, 12 nights of concerts in all, have become summertime staples that will hopefully be greeted by some sunshine and clear skies going forward.
Then during the Fourth of July parade a B-1B Lancer flying out of Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota will grace the skies, marking a new addition to a holiday tradition that has grown more expansive over the course of the 40 years Parks and Recreation has presided over the festivities.
Those events made the news this week but are just some of the summer traditions you have to look forward to as the weather breaks and summer begins in Gillette.
