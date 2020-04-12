If we needed another example of why our grandparents made up America’s Greatest Generation — or great-grandparents if you’re a millennial — the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is it.
Not since World War II have Americans been asked to make personal sacrifices to rid the world of a deadly scourge. Those of the Greatest Generation gave up many comforts and conveniences, doing without to support the war effort while saying goodbye to 16 million of their sons to face mortal danger on the battlefield.
They had many staples rationed, things like sugar, penicillin, meat and even firewood. They couldn’t buy gasoline or fuel oil unless they could show the government there was an essential need for it. And along with having their everyday goods rationed, families also were issued ration books, in which they would collect stamps to track their commodities from thousands of local “ration boards,” the Big Brothers tasked with preventing people from scamming the system.
They didn’t enjoy making those sacrifices any more than we do now in the face of the novel coronavirus. That’s why it’s disappointing to witness the difference in how we’re responding to this new challenge and the sacrifices we’ve been asked to make.
While our grandparents and great-grandparents sucked it up to accomplish an essential victory, too many today instead do nothing but gripe, grumble and groan about what are minor inconveniences compared to what was asked of the Greatest Generation.
Perhaps history will remember this as the Whiniest Generation.
And the voice of this new generation is state Rep. Scott Clem, R-Gillette, who has been vocal with a message contrary to the efforts by local, state and federal governments to flatten the COVID-19 curve and curb the spread of the virus.
Although Clem has no personal or professional expertise to draw upon to be an authority on a medical emergency, he plays to the crowd that believes their personal liberties override the greater good. And consequences be damned if anyone’s going to tell them they can’t go to a movie or a restaurant whenever they darn well please!
“Right now, Gov’t is the greater disease,” Clem says in a Friday Facebook post. “Power and freedoms are inherent in the people. Gov’t needs to get out of the way and let people go back to work, stressing personal responsibility.”
We agree with a lot of this, especially in wanting people to get back to work. Unfortunately, this Whiniest Generation is making it painfully clear that not enough of us are willing to exercise their “personal responsibility” in an unselfish and neighborly way that promotes victory in this war.
There’s truth behind the axiom that one bad apple can spoil the barrel, and if it means we have to sacrifice some because of those few bad apples, we owe it to our communities and country the same way the Greatest Generation did.
Clem also is correct in asserting that those personal freedoms that make America the greatest nation ever conceived shouldn’t be disregarded lightly. But your right to do a thing doesn’t override another’s rights. That’s why your right to free speech guaranteed by the First Amendment doesn’t make it OK to yell “fire!” in a crowded theater.
With months of continued social distancing and other sacrifices likely ahead before any government-imposed or suggested measures are lifted, we have a choice: continue to be the Whiniest Generation and stubbornly draw out this pandemic or become the next Greatest Generation and help bring it to the quickest resolution possible.
