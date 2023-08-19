It appears as if the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Gillette Police Department have an easy decision to make.
It’s virtually the same decision they’ve faced before, and for one reason or another, never made it to the other side of. This time, like those times before, it comes down to whether to combine their dispatch centers under one roof, cutting costs and streamlining service.
Now it’s a question of what roof the join dispatch center would fall under.
The effort to combine these operations has a fraught history. Back in 2006, an effort to consolidate dispatch fell apart due to concerns between the city and county that effectively boiled down to trust issues.
Then in the mid-2010s, another push to join dispatch centers made it past the City Council but died in 2016 when it was shot down by a 4-1 vote by County Commissioners.
The result is that for years Gillette has been the only city in Wyoming without a joint dispatch center.
Sheriff Scott Matheny has advocated for uniting their dispatch centers within the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office dispatch center already handles calls for Campbell County Health EMS and the Campbell County Fire Department.
County officials have talked about making adjustments to that part of the building to effectively silo it off from the rest of the office.
On the other hand, the police department, and the city officials who represent it, have called for a neutral location to house a joint operation.
While police cover the city and the Sheriff’s Office covers the rest of the county, the two already assist each other on calls regularly. Also, they each routinely share calls with the fire department and EMS.
There’s an obvious synergy to having all emergency calls funnel through the same center.
As it is, both sides agree that consolidating forces makes sense.
The case for combining them is simple. Having two dispatch centers duplicates services that could be shared. All sides seem to agree it would collectively save their departments money.
Ideally, both sides would converge at a neutral site. When these talks gained steam again earlier this year, the courthouse annex, or old Cloud Peak Building, seemed like a logical destination.
But apparently, it’s been decided that won’t work anymore.
Recent talks have suggested building a new building to house the joint operation, a neutral location and fresh start for all. Of course, that comes with a cost. There would be some expense to renovating the Sheriff’s Office to make this work, but it would pale in comparison to starting from scratch.
Ultimately, the stalemate, if you can even call it that, between the two departments is caused by good problems to have. To this point, there appears to be little downside and a lot of upside. For whatever the growing pains are at first, the decision has to be made with the long-term in mind.
For all of the mutual benefits, there seem to be specific pros and cons for each department depending on whether they join forces in the Sheriff’s Office, a brand new building or another neutral location of some kind.
It may come down to more than a question of where to put the joint dispatch center. Maybe it’s a question of whether the downside that comes with those options is worse than the prospect of having these talks fall apart again.
