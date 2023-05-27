For some, it’s natural to overlook the meaning of Memorial Day. But this year, a couple of locals made that meaning easier to remember for a generation of veterans among the easiest to overlook.
To forget the day’s meaning is not to oppose what it stands for, rather, it’s almost inherent in the nature of passing time and fading history. That’s why it’s important to have days like Memorial Day, and other commemorative holidays, to keep the memories and meaning of the past alive in future generations.
That’s not new information to most. There are many who need no reminder to pay their respects for the men and women lost for our country to stand free as it is today, for better or worse.
Each passing year brings more fallen veterans. From active conflicts overseas, but mostly from the war of attrition against Father Time.
How many remember veterans from World War I? Many from the youngest generations never had an opportunity to. World War II and Korean War veterans are becoming increasingly rare. Vietnam vets are reaching their senior years too.
It’s important to recognize the significance of what veterans past and present went through, but it’s increasingly difficult to remember veterans of the distant past.
That’s what makes the efforts of a couple of locals at Mount Pisgah Cemetery so remarkable.
As reported in Jonathan Gallardo’s A1 story, “New memorials,” Penny Schroder and Greg Bennick helped bring new headstones to four veterans buried at Mount Pisgah Cemetery, from wars long ago, and at times, long since forgotten.
The headstones, acquired through applications to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, were placed earlier this month for two Spanish-American War and two Civil War veterans.
There are more than 1,000 veterans buried in Mount Pisgah, and the unmarked or damaged headstones of Spanish-American War veterans William Laske and John Ederer, and Civil War vets Charles Everett and Edward Morang, were among the roughest.
The idea stemmed from when Schroder and Bennick came across a group of people on a mission to give new headstones for veterans buried in rural cemeteries in the South. Once they learned of the possibility, they researched the four men buried in Gillette whom they sought to recognize long past their times.
More well-read or historically-minded people may have better perspective of the conflicts of the Spanish-American and Civil wars than the average person. But the details of those conflicts are foggy for most. The former, waged in 1898, expanded the U.S. presence into Cuba and the Philippines. The latter, among the last domestic wars, is less easily forgotten than the short-lived but consequential Spanish-American War.
Those veterans set the stage for the generations that followed and the wars that defined those eras. Memorial Day isn’t a time to glorify war, but to remember its significance and consequences, specifically, through the human lives caught in the middle. In our relatively young country alone, it’s happened numerous times throughout multiple centuries, affecting countless lives.
With the local project in mind, take time this weekend to learn and remember the veterans from long ago as you do the ones still alive.
After all, to future generations the veterans of today will one day become the veterans from long ago, deserving of someone to ensure their headstones never fade away and that their memories live on.
