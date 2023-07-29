It’s time to see what Wyoming’s Sage Grouse Implementation Team plans to do with the loud and rightfully concerned feedback it’s received.
The extended public comment period came to an end Friday. For the past month, the team presumably took that time to apply the concerns of rural residents, including many in Campbell County, and prepare definitive answers for the questions about what will happen with the hundreds of thousands of acres of affected land.
When the new sage grouse core protections were announced, they encompassed thousands of acres of previously unprotected land. Seeing large swaths of that land darkened on the proposed maps, splashed across many previously unaffected ranches, was complicated by the lack of clarity on what it means to fall within those bounds.
Mineral rights were a primary concern. What would happen to existing leases? What about future leases?
The idea behind remapping the protection areas is for the state to act a step ahead of the federal Bureau of Land Management, which could implement its own sweeping restrictions without the state’s intervention. The state’s proposal is effectively a recommendation, but of course, the feds have the final say.
Many of those ranchers showed up to meetings concerned, angered and full of questions. They were met with a lack of answers.
Their concerns stayed persistent and unanswered through the end of June, prompting Gov. Mark Gordon to add the extra time for public comment. Then at a meeting in Lander earlier this month, the folks drafting the new state plans acknowledged their poor communication and assured ranchers that the proposal was still a work in progress.
They also clarified that existing mineral leases would be grandfathered in, alleviating perhaps the costliest concerns.
Getting ahead of the federal government’s designs and gifting the BLM a thoughtful plan that meets its sage grouse requirements while considering the affected stakeholders is the best move the state can make. The feds are the ones calling for tighter protections and the state is adapting to the impending edict.
While the intentions may have been good, the execution was sloppy.
To be fair, it’s a challenge to convince people to care about sage grouse protections until they learn those protections may affect their own livelihoods. But once it became clear it could directly affect people’s properties and income, the concern should have been anticipated.
The concern was inherent. But the state could have prevented that from becoming backlash.
The next public meeting is scheduled for Wednesday in Cheyenne and the details of their proposal remain to be seen. Whatever those details may be, hopefully they’re made clear.
