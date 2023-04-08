Community members and County Commissioners have rightfully had a lot of questions regarding the “geofencing” used to track the economic impact of local events.
At face value, the visitors center plan is data tracking of the futuristic, Orwellian variety that raises hairs almost as high as it does suspicions. Here’s the short of it: State grant dollars will be used to pay a Utah company to track spending in Campbell County at the National High School Finals Rodeo this summer.
This will be done via two geofences: one around Cam-plex and another around the entire county. The geofence is an invisible barrier that tracks visitor behavior, not in the good-or-bad sense of “behavior,” but in the consumer science sense of it.
Crossing the invisible fence lines will ping credit cards, debit cards and cellphones, collecting information about the money spent, whether the spender is local and where the spender traveled while in town.
Apparently the data will tell that story without identifying individuals. Whether you trust the latter point is up to you, and more than fair to question.
However you define privacy, this plan feels like an invasion of it. But as invasive as it seems, it’s no different than the invasiveness all of us who use a credit card or carry a cellphone are subjected to every day.
Our visitors — and us — will become anonymous dots tracked around town, just like we have been for years, and just like we consent to every time we hit “accept” on terms of agreement without reading them.
When a few locals pushed back against the geofences this week, their claims of spying and questions of constitutionality, with some exceptions, were fair. A commissioner and a handful of residents — who are not representative of the community as a whole — compared the geofencing plan to communism. Bill Fortner, a former state representative, compared the data collecting to “Chinese propaganda.”
That all prompts an interesting corollary.
Because when our own federal government (publicly) made the major leap toward allowing this type of tracking and data gathering, it was branded “The Patriot Act.”
That law was approved shortly after 9/11 ostensibly to help catch terrorists, and while it may have helped that cause, it also broadened government access to otherwise private information of U.S. citizens without probable cause.
So, is it patriotic or a foreign adversary’s tool for communism?
Others can debate whether it’s patriotic, a communist ploy or neither, but you can imagine those within the invisible fences of China making the same claims of our own government’s tracking, while laughing at our own government’s attempts to market it as an act of patriotism.
What our local government is doing is not a government sales job. The data it’s paying for is information that is already being tracked by private credit card and cellphone companies. It’s also information that the people being tracked (i.e. all of us) on some level consented to.
The information we pump out to private companies steadily throughout the day is bought and sold on the open market regularly, often with much worse intent.
The visitors center openly shared this information with commissioners and the public. Telling the public about the data tracking was the right thing to do and officials in our community did it.
When you get government transparency, don’t expect it to be pretty. To save yourself some headaches, don’t expect it to always make sense either.
Just as importantly: don’t mischaracterize what it is. Campbell County is many things, and as ridiculous as it is to put a fine point on it, a communist party is not one of them.
In this case, our local government is doing what’s already being done in other Wyoming communities, with the hope that some good will come of it. More traditional economic impact studies may not be as invasive, but they’re expensive, presumptuous and their accuracy can be dubious.
If taking a peak at invasive data points that are already being collected will give us more reliable measurements of how much money events like national rodeos and next summer’s Camporee bring in, then maybe the right answer is to begrudgingly accept it.
The same way we’ve accepted it on many cellphone screens before, without reading the fine print. Now that it’s being read aloud, can we really act surprised at what it says, and what we’ve agreed to?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.