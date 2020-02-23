It sounds almost too good to be true: A million acres that someday might help provide tax dollars to the state of Wyoming from grazing or hunting; through mineral development of coal, oil, gas, trona and possibly rare earth minerals; through rights of way for transmission (lines), for wind, for solar … heck, we might as well throw in a greenhouse, too, because when a state suddenly acquires 1 million acres, the sky’s the limit.

That was the message this week from a powerhouse of state officials who announced Monday that Wyoming has been negotiating with Occidental Petroleum Corp. to buy land alongside the Union Pacific Railroad across Wyoming’s southern tier. Also included in the negotiations is about 4 million acres worth of mineral rights, some of those extending into Utah and Colorado.

