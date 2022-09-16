From the Sept. 6, 1977 News Record:
Gillette police report the Labor Day holiday was "very active" with a number of arrests for driving while under the influence and drunk in public. Lt. Jeff Pfau said the activity was out of the ordinary since the past three years the holiday has been "pretty quiet." One accident with minor injuries was reported in the city while police were called to a number of disturbances at bars and homes. One night there were eight or nine people in the jail at one time. Campbell County Sheriff D.B. "Spike" Hladky reported a quiet holiday weekend in the county, with only three accidents reported on county roads.
