A crowd of 2,000 persons jammed Gillette’s Main Street Sunday afternoon to greet the Campbell County High School Camels, 1958 class A champions of Wyoming. They were brought into Gillette on the city’s fire engine amid the cheering of the throng, screaming of sirens and blowing of horns. Mayor D.J. Dalbey and William H. Underwood, president of the Chamber of Commerce, were among those who met a mile and a half long caravan at the edge of Gillette and escorted them into town. The crowd stood under gray skies and in 27 degree weather to cheer the presentations and remarks of appreciation given in return by the coaches and players.
