From the Jan. 26, 1940 News Record:
Applications will be received for civil service exams until Feb. 15, 1940, according to an announcement made yesterday by H.H. Given, secretary of the civil service board in Gillette. The examination is open to men only between the ages of 18 and 53. Anyone interested in making application for these examinations should get in touch with Mr. Given immediately. The tests will be given for the following positions: Senior Stenographer, $1,620; Junior Stenographer, $1,440; Senior Typist, $1440; and Junior Typist, $1260. The appointments will be made in Washington, D.C.
