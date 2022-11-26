From the Nov. 27, 1958 News Record:
Mr. and Mrs. Clinton E. Lytle and children of Orlando, Florida, arrived in Gillette last week to join his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Chester Lytle in the ownership and operation of the local Coast-to-Coast store, recently sold to them by A.D. Chambers. For the past two years the Clinton Lytles have resided in Orlando where he has been engaged by the Martin company, a firm manufacturing rockets and missiles. Before moving to Florida, Lytle was co-owner for seven years in the Coast-to-Coast store at Worthington, Minnesota, with his parents.
