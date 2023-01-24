From the Jan. 14, 2000 News Record:
A Gillette man accused of robbing a local store and attacking an officer this spring has pleaded guilty to robbery and two counts of forgery. Patrick Wayne Dalby, 39, changed his original innocent pleas on Thursday. He also pleaded no contest to attempt to disarm an officer. Dalby was accused of entering Wyoming Work Warehouse at 2610 S. Douglas Highway on April 9 and handing the clerk a coat. As the clerk rung up the coat on the cash register, Dalby threatened her and stole money from the register, according to a court document. Another worker arrived at the store and confronted Dalby, Gillette Police Lt. Noland Peacock said. Dalby hit the employee near the left shoulder and neck and indicated that he had a gun. After Dalby ran from the store, Police Sgt. Jay Ostrem found him on the 2300 block of Birch Street. Ostrem caught him as he tried to climb a fence. The suspect allegedly attacked Ostrem and tried to take his rifle from him, Peacock said.
