From the July 30, 1979 News Record:
A 24-year-old Gillette man died Saturday following a motorcycle accident at Third Street and Carey Avenue. Virgil Ronald Sigman, 9 Green’s Trailer Court, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Campbell County Memorial Hospital after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a pickup truck at the intersection, according to Gillette Lt. Jeff Pfau. The driver of the pickup, Harold Alvin Ridenour, 47, 4 Sunset Lane, was not injured. Sigman was westbound on Third Street at approximately 30 mph while Ridenour’s vehicle was southbound on Carey Avenue when he pulled into the intersection at 5 mph, Pfau said. Sigman’s motorcycle hit the pickup in the left front which caused Sigman to be thrown into the door of the pickup. Following the impact, the motorcycle caught on fire, Pfau said.
