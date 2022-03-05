From the March 5, 1980 News Record:
The feed wagon pulls up and some of the 839 calves roaming the range begin gathering around, like children being drawn to an ice cream truck. “That’s good,” remarks Richard Morgan, operations manager for Durham Ranches. “That means they’re (the buffalo) getting used to following a truck.” Teaching buffalo to follow a truck is important at the 64,000-acre ranch located 35 miles south of Gillette, on Wyo. 59, five miles north of Reno Junction. Pickup trucks have replaced horses as the means of rounding up the ranch’s 2,500 bison. Horses were used by a former ranch manager, Morgan says, but three horses were killed by some angry bulls. This winter two men spend about seven hours a day feeding the bison. About 4,100 pounds of barley cake and 4,500 pounds of hay are given to the scattered herds daily, Morgan says. If the winter is severe, such as last year’s, then the amount of food almost doubles. The ranch uses 3,000 acres to grow wheat and barley for its stock.
