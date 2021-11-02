Earl Rose and Clark Mitchell, two young men wanted in Iowa for breaking jail, were apprehended in this county by Sheriff Jarvis on Friday of last week. The young men broke jail last May and have been working down in the Rozet vicinity since August, going under the names of Johnson and Koch. Rose, who appeared to be a bad customer, is facing a serious charge, while Mitchell was wanted for larceny. Constable W.H. Jones of Spencer, Iowa, arrived here on Saturday to take the young men back to face trial.
