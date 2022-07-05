From the July 5, 1977 News Record:
A 25-year-old Gillette woman was injured the night of July 4 when the van she was a passenger in and a car collided south of Gillette. She was transported to Campbell County Memorial hospital by ambulance. Susan Guiler suffered head injuries in the accident near the Wyo. 59 and Cutacross Road intersection that caused an estimated $2,500 damage to the vehicles involved. Police charged the driver of the van, Clyde Maynard, 33, Teckla Route, with careless driving. Both the Maynard van and a car driven by Daniel Goebel, 23, J&J Trailer Court, were southbound on Wyo. 59 when the cars collided. Maynard told police he tried to pass a car by going in the right-hand lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.