From the Dec. 3, 1996 News Record:
The City Council passed harsher penalties for youthful tobacco users on first reading Monday. City judges recently asked the council to let them fine repeat tobacco offenders up to $200. The current maximum fine is $25, no matter how many times children are caught. The judges asked for the higher fine so they can sentence young offenders to smoking cessation classes that cost more than $25. The ordinance allowing the higher fine must pass two more readings but has faced no opposition.
