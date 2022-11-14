From the Nov. 20, 1958 News Record:
Lee, three-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Bob Isenberger of Gillette, placed second in the recent "Woody Woodpecker" picture puzzle contest. The requirements of the contest was to complete in 25 words or less "I Like Kellogg Corn Flakes Because" and his entry was "it's the corn cereal with sunshine toasted in." His prize was a Motorola Hi Fi phonograph, valued at $195.95.
