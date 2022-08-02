From the Aug. 1, 1977 News Record:
A 27-year-old Gillette man, charged with the attempted rape of a woman outside a local bar, has escaped from the State Hospital in Evanston. Robert Steven Hall, Burtco Camp, was sent to the hospital for psychiatric evaluation last week after he pleaded innocent by insanity to the charges brought against him in connection with a June 12 rape attempt. Hall was last seen by officials at about 10:30 Thursday night when he prepared for bed. Officials are uncertain how the man escaped but they believe he was wearing pajamas. No details on the incident were available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.