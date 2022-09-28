From the Sept. 26, 1997 News Record:
Crook County has charged Christopher Buckham with two counts of attempted first-degree murder for shooting at a Jeep and a van along Interstate-90 Saturday. Buckham, 20, Gillette, reportedly told his girlfriend that he had been shooting at trucks and vans along I-90 between Gillette and Moorcroft, the woman said Thursday. Bail was set at $500,000 on the two attempted murder charges. In a separate hearing, bail was set at $10,000 on a Montana warrant charge. Girlfriend Barbara Wilburn, 18, of Texas, said Buckham was trying to shoot out vehicles' tires when he took potshots at them from the highway median. He thought they would pull over and let him help fix the tires, and maybe he'd get some money for it, Wilburn said. He didn't hit any tires because he's not a very good shot, she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.