From the June 10, 1971 News Record: A car and pickup crash took the life of Leonard Joseph Eagle, 25, of Manitowoc, Wisc. The accident occurred at 3:45 p.m. June 4, one mile west of the Crook-Campbell county line on U.S. 14-16, according to Clif Ritchie, Wyoming Highway Patrol officer of Gillette. Eagle, driving the car, was eastbound when his vehicle veered across the center into the westbound lane as he entered a right curve. He swerved back into the right lane and went into a broadside skid striking the left front of the pickup, driven by John Emmett Thurston, 55, of Gillette. After the impact, Eagle’s car spun around and into the south borrow pit. Thurston skidded down the westbound lane, across the road and into the south borrow pit. Thurston, shaken up, was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.