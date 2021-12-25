From the Dec. 14, 1997 News Record:
When the smoke filled the hallways at an apartment building last month, Melissa Cawley ran for the door. But before she went outside, the 17-year-old girl ran to two apartments where children lived, warning them that there was a fire in the building. Then she warned the apartment manager. She didn’t know as she knocked on the doors that the stovetop grease fire already had been put out. But the teenager who suffered extensive burns from a fire in another apartment building four years ago knew that she wanted to warn others. On Dec. 21, 1993, when Cawley was baby-sitting, she was in another room, when a child lit a candle that ignited the dry Christmas tree. “All I really remember is my hair singeing,” Cawley said. “I just heard it going, psshhh,psshhh. … I woke up a month later in the hospital.” Melissa doesn’t mind talking about the experience now, hoping that it will help others — especially kids — take care around candles and other fire hazards. She remained at the Salt Lake City burn center for four months before coming home. A few weeks later, she went to the Shriner’s Burn Institute in Galveston, Texas, for the first of many visits to begin repairing the physical damage from the fire. It was there that she began healing the internal wounds. She has learned to be good at adapting. She and her mother, Linda, thank firefighter Dave Mansur, who was nearby the apartment building when the fire call came in. Without equipment and before the engines arrived, he went in, found Melissa and pulled her out. “He risked his own life,” they said.
