From the Feb. 16, 2000 News Record:
Artwork by two Campbell County High School seniors will be shown at Cam-plex through March — the first time students’ work has been featured. Millennium 2000: Canvas and Clay at the Heritage Center Gallery features the work of Luke Davidsmeier and Hendrik Gerrits. “I’ve never had high school students,” gallery coordinator Phyllis Colpitts said. “I was at a trade fair where Luke was at and I thought it was his father’s work. I really wanted to do a show,” she said. Davidsmeier has taken his love of creating ceramics a step further and has developed his own business. In 1998, he got the proper licenses, rezoned his home for a small business and opened Davidsmeier Pottery. Gerrits has plans to study art in college. “I see the rest of my life as having art in the main picture,” he said. He is excited about the chance to display his work. “It’s real exciting, it is incredible, because it’s flattering to know that we get an opportunity like this. It helps ease the nerves a little bit to have another high school student doing this.”
