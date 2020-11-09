One of the closest political races and one in which interest has been keen since the opening of the campaign, was decided by the official board canvassing the returns of the election at their meeting the first of the week, when it was found that T. B. Rohan, Democrat, was elected over R.B. Marquiss, Republican, for State Senator of Campbell County by three votes. This race was close from the start and as the returns came in from various precincts about the county, first one candidate and then the other would be in the lead, but always by a small margin.
