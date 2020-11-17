From the Nov. 6, 1979 News Record:
A 27-year-old Gillette man is in stable condition at Campbell County Memorial Hospital with injuries sustained when he was hit on the head with a pool cue. A hospital spokesman said Frank Joseph Sauers is being treated for ear and head injuries. Sauers was playing pool at the Center Bar in downtown Gillette about 9:10 p.m. Monday when his opponent became angry and struck him on the head with a pool cue, a Gillette Police Department spokesman said this morning. The blow caused “severe lacerations to the ear and head, and I believe it was the left ear and left side of his head,” the spokesman says. After striking Sauers, the assailant left the bar. Sauers was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Sauers had met his assailant in the bar, the spokesman says, adding that police are seeking a 39-year-old man as a suspect in the incident.
