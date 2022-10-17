From the Oct. 9, 1958 News Record:
Affectionately named "Mother of the Hested and Lee Stores," a new award-winning dinnerware pattern has been dedicated "MARY LEE," in tribute to the late Mary F. Lee, it was reported by Adrian Davis, manager of the Hested store in Gillette. An advertisement portraying this design appears in this issue of The News Record. Just about the time E.J. Hested opened his first local variety store in 1909, Mrs. Lee and husband, a Methodist minister, moved to Nebraska from Sioux City, Iowa. In 1916 Mrs. Lee became one of the original incorporators of this growing local retail chain. Today there are 90 stores of this organization located in seven surrounding states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.