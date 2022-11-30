From the Nov. 27, 1958 News Record:
County Treasurer Elvera Kee reminded all county residents interested in special license plate numbers for 1959 that November is nearly past and all numbers will go on sale Dec. 1 in numerical order. Persons may come in during November and obtain their favorite license numbers. This is provided for under Wyoming statutes which state that 1958 license owners may retain their number for 1959 if purchased during the reservation period.
