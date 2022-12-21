From the Dec. 13, 1996 News Record:
The trees at Lasting Legacy Park need a little sprucing up for the holidays, so county parks workers have asked people to decorate them. "Last year, we started a program where people could come into Lasting Legacy Park and decorate the spruce trees or .... any of the trees," said park superintendent Mike McNutt. "I just wanted to continue doing that again this year. About a dozen trees were decorated last year, including several done by Meadowlark students.
