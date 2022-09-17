From the Sept. 14, 1977 News Record:
A pickup blocking an alley has led to the arrest of a Gillette man charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver — namely heroin, cocaine, and marijuana. Larry VanLiere, 26, 304 1/2 Carey Ave., was arraigned on the charge yesterday afternoon and a bond of $2,000 set. The arrest stemmed from the blockage of the alley behind 304 1/2 Carey Ave. last week. When a Gillette police officer knocked at a house to inquire about the owner of the pickup, he was told to enter. Upon entering the home, the officer observed syringes on the coffee table which contained a white substance suspected to be cocaine. Other drugs were in a small gray box in the living room. Police Det. Rick Lewis noted that the owner of the pickup was indeed at the home visiting.
