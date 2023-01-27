From the Jan. 26, 2000 News Record:
Gillette Campus advisers likely won't ask voters in May for a tax increase to pay for a new college building. For a May special election, Campbell County, the City of Gillette and the Town of Wright would have to sign a resolution by Feb. 7. Advisers don't expect to make the deadline because they don't have a clear picture of community support. "I think we need to get a feel for how industry and the public feels first. I think it would be almost impossible (for a May election," adviser Bryn Stewart said.
