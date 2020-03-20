From the March 9, 1979 News Record:
Local law enforcement officials say they are “taking steps to do something about” the recent series of armed robberies. Police Detective Lt. Rick Lewis says the recent robberies “made us increasingly aware of the problem.” He notes that police and the sheriff’s office recently held a joint meeting on robbery procedures. Police are also stepping up the number of security checks they make on local businesses and are patrolling potential robbery locations. He points out that other places in the state are also showing an increase in armed robberies but Gillette has had “more this year than the last couple of years combined.” Police are also holding information sessions with local bank employees this week.
