From the Sept. 11, 1996 News Record:
School leaders are embroiled in a brouhaha over scholarships and a contract awarded to the sons of two trustees and the school board's attorney. The issue came to a head Monday night during a secret session at which the propriety of such awards was questioned. While nobody has lodged any substantive charges, Board Chairman Kim Sorensen — one of the three involved — says there are rumors that the awards were given only because of their parents' position in the school system. Last year, Sorensen's son, Josh, received a $2,000 Principal's Scholarship and board attorney Frank Stevens's son, Doug, got $1,000 at the same time. A third $1,000 scholarship was given to a student unrelated to board members. All three were given at the discretion of CCHS Principal John Riley from money collected from school soda pop machines. In an unrelated transaction, Trustee Larry Hite's son, Randy, was awarded a $32,000 contract to provide physical therapy for handicapped students. Hite was paid that money while studying for a degree in physical therapy, and he must repay it interest-free by working at less-than-market wages for the district. Trustee Sandy Daly raised these issues.
