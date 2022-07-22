From the July 24, 1958 News Record:
A public hearing concerning the location of Interstate 90 highway from the Johnson-Campbell county line to the west Gillette Interchange will be held in Gillette on Tuesday, August 5, at the Eagles Lodge Room at 8 p.m. Expected to be present to conduct the meeting are George R. Anderson, district engineer of the Wyoming Highway department from Sheridan, and representatives of the Bureau of Public Roads and the Wyoming Highway Department at Cheyenne. All landowners whom the highway will affect and other interested parties are urged to attend the meeting.
