From the March 3, 1960 News Record:
A highly successful Blue and Gold banquet commemorating the 50th anniversary of Scouting, was held on Sunday afternoon at the high school gymnasium by Cub Scout pack No. 21, it was reported by Jack Doyle, Cubmaster. Approximately 200 persons attended the affair which was served family style, by dens, beginning at 2 p.m. Prior to the banquet, Larry Carstens, deputy game warden, showed several interesting films on wildlife to the Cubs.
