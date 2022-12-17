From the Dec. 18, 1958 News Record:
A fire, which apparently started in the basement, spread out of control and burned the Wildcat store to the ground about 4 p.m. on Monday. Located on U.S. Highway 14-16 about 22 miles north of Gillette, the store had been a landmark and community center for supplies for many years. Mrs. E.L. Lindquist, who had been operating the store with her son, Dan, was unable to say how the blaze started. She said that it was between 3:30 and 4 p.m. when she became aware that something was wrong. She opened the basement door and the smoke and heat came up to the first floor revealing the blaze was out of control. She was only able to get the cash register, a few clothes and some bedding before being forced out of the building.
