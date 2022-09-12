From the Sept. 2, 1977 News Record:
The Rockpile Museum in Gillette has received a number of donations from Mr. and Mrs. Jack Boos of the T-7 Ranch south of Gillette — including $5,000 in cash. Other items have come from their ranch which was established in the late 1800s. Donations include two wooden wagons with iron-rim wheels, a chuckwagon box, a Sibley stove, dresses of the 1895-1900 period, a flintlock rifle, and the bellows from an old-time forge. A large section added to the museum recently has allowed for the large antiques to be displayed indoors.
