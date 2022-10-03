From the October 10, 1936 News Record:
Gasoline tax fund checks totaling $193,878 were sent Tuesday to the 23 treasurers of Wyoming counties from the office of J. Kirk Baldwin, state treasurer. The checks represent payments to the counties for the three-month period ending Sept. 30 on the state’s 4-cent per gallon tax on gasoline. The money will be used by each county for the construction and maintenance of county highways. Campbell County receives $7,431.74 as its share of the three month’s payment.
