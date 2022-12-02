From the Dec. 4, 1958 News Record:
People from the entire trade territory are invited to come to Gillette tomorrow night for the official lighting up of the Christmas decorations along main street, Highway 14-16 and the business' window displays, J.L. Bennick, chairman of the arrangements committee of the Chamber of Commerce, announced. A program has been arranged to follow the 6 p.m. "light up" and will include old St. Nick himself going from the depot square to the large Christmas tree in the street near the library. Santa will have candy treats for the children as he travels along main street to the tree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.