From the Sept. 14, 1977 News Record:
Two classrooms at Campbell County High School have been closed because of fumes coming from a nearby welding class. School board members Tuesday approved a bid for repair of the heating and ventilation system which was carrying the fumes from the vocational agriculture welding class into the adjoining classrooms. One mathematics class had to be moved shortly after school started because of the problem, a school official said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.