From the Jan. 4, 1938 News Record:
The office of Drs. McHenry and Hamilton has recently been equipped with a cardiograph machine. The uses of this machine were demonstrated in the March o Time feature at the Fiesta Sunday. The machine is used for diagnosis and follow up work in heart cases and for research.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.