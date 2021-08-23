Gillette and Campbell County people will be greeted by a new News Record Monday afternoon when a change is to be made in the publication time. Heretofore the paper has been delivered to the subscriber's door in the morning, giving the news of the day before. Under the policy to be established Monday, publication of The News Record will be made in the afternoon of each day except Saturday and Sunday, so that all news transpiring during the day will be read by the subscribers the same day. In town, the newspaper will be delivered immediately after 4 o'clock in the afternoon so that it may be read during the supper hour or in the evening.
